Falling corn stalk bale injures firefighter in Stearns County

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling a farm equipment fire when a corn stalk bale fell on him over the weekend in Stearns County.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel responded to a skid steer that was on fire Saturday afternoon in Melrose Township.

Firefighters with the Melrose Fire Department started putting out the fire near a stack of round corn stalk bales, and one of the bales fell on a firefighter, leaving him with unknown injuries.

The rest of the fire was extinguished without incident, and the skid steer was declared a total loss, the sheriff’s office said.