Fall street sweeping in Minneapolis to start Tuesday

Crews in Minneapolis will start sweeping streets this week in an effort to clear debris before winter.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, crews will sweep streets across the city, meaning some streets will have temporary parking restrictions.

During the four weeks of the fall street sweep, crews will clean about 1,000 miles of city streets. Temporary hot pink “No Parking” signs will be posted at least 24 hours in advance so streets will be clear of cars when they’re swept. The first signs will be posted Monday, Oct. 16, and sweeping will begin the next day. Anyone who parks on the street must abide by the rules or their cars may be ticketed and towed.

The city says parking will be banned from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day a street is swept.

Street sweeping is one way to protect our water resources because it keeps leaves and debris from clogging our storm drains and polluting our lakes, creeks and rivers. It also helps keep our neighborhoods clean and livable.

To stay informed about these changes, look out for the “no parking” signs, email and text alerts, which you can sign up for here, as well as social media, videos and the street sweeping schedule map from the city’s website.