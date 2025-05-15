Falcon Heights approves $25 parking for State Fair goers

The Falcon Heights City Council approved implementing paid parking on select city streets during the Minnesota State Fair.

The program will add around 1,000 parking spots close to the fairgrounds, the city said. Daily fees of $25 will be able to be paid online, through an app, or over the phone.

There will also be trained ambassadors in the parking zones to give directions, enforce parking, and more.

Those who live on the streets designated as parking zones will receive a free parking pass in the mail beginning in July. Around 600 properties will be eligible.

The program is in partnership with ParkMobile. The company will receive 20% of the parking fees in exchange for providing signage and collecting payments through its mobile platform. A portion of the city’s proceeds will pay for the ambassador program — other proceeds will cover other costs associated with the fair and be invested into the city’s roads and infrastructure, the city said.

You can find the parking zones on the map below: