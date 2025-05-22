Faith Partners executive director facing 12 counts of CSAM possession in Ramsey County

The executive director of a St. Paul-based non-profit has been charged with 12 counts of Child Sexual Assault Material(CSAM) possession after authorities found the material printed out and on his devices.

Drew Michael Brooks, 67, was arrested on October 29, 2024, after authorities executed a search warrant for his home.

The warrant came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple cybertips from October 5, 2023, through April 28, 2024, involving the residence, court documents say.

A search of the home discovered printed photos of CSAM in a folder of Brooks’ bag, as well as a laptop that appeared to have a CSAM image on an open tab.

Court records state that one of the victims in the photos was between 6 months and 3 years old.

When interviewing with the police, Brooks reportedly told officers that he had forgotten the folder had even existed.

Brooks reportedly told officers that he was aware that he was in possession of the CSAM and that it was illegal.

He claimed that he was not initially interested in CSAM, but found that it was only a click away and, according to court records, said that an “attraction/repulsion dynamic” and its “novelty” made him seek it out.

At this time, Brooks is not in custody and is currently being charged through summons; he faces up to 120 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.

Brooks has been the executive director of Faith Partners, a faith-based St. Paul non-profit that focuses on addiction recovery, since 2011.