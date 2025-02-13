Fairview opposes possible 3-way merger with University of Minnesota and Essentia Health

In a letter sent to employees, Fairview Health Services CEO James Hereford and the Fairview Board of Directors Chair John Heinmiller told employees that they flat-out say their answer is no to a merger between Fairview, the University of Minnesota and Essentia Health.

Less than three weeks ago, the University of Minnesota and Essentia Health announced plans for a potential new nonprofit healthcare system. The university said the vision was in the early stages.

The school entered an agreement in 1997 with Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services that ends in 2026.

In the letter, the leaders acknowledged that it is good Essentia is interested in supporting the university as they have said, the current level of support from Fairview for the University of Minnesota Medical School is unsustainable.

In the letter, Fairview says they told the University of Minnesota they are open to a partnership between the organizations but not a proposed merger.

Fairview says it is in part because their independence is essential because their mission, vision and values do not align with the proposed new nonprofit healthcare company.

In response to the Fairview letter, the University of Minnesota issued the following statement:

We remain hopeful there is opportunity to build a bold, shared solution that best meets the needs of patients and Minnesota – both now and in the future.

Essentia also provided a statement:

“Essentia Health’s overriding goal has been and remains ensuring patients across Greater Minnesota and our entire service area have access to affordable, high-quality care – today and well into the future.

“That’s why we are discussing this partnership with the University. We will continue outlining our shared vision to support the next generation of Minnesota caregivers and keep care close to home for the patients and communities we’re honored to serve.”

More details about the health care system vision between the University of Minnesota and Essentia Health will be presented at the University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting on Friday.