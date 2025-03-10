‘Extreme fire risk’: NWS issues Red Flag Warning for several counties in central, western MN

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties across the state, citing extreme fire risk conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that the predicted weather conditions, including strong winds and low relative humidity, could cause a fire to spread quickly and grow out of control. The latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority shows record-high temperatures are possible Monday, with some areas possibly seeing 70 degrees. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, residents in the impacted counties shouldn’t start any new fires and should check any recent fires to make sure they’re completely out.

The following counties are under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday:

Becker

Clay

Clearwater

Grant

Hubbard

Mahnomen

Norman

Otter Tail

Wadena

Wilkin

The following counties are under a Red Flag Warning from 2-8 p.m. Monday:

Chippewa

Douglas

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Meeker

Pope

Redwood

Renville

Stearns

Stevens

Swift

Todd

Yellow Medicine

The following counties are under a Red Flag Warning from 2-9 p.m. Monday:

Big Stone

Lincoln

Lyon

Traverse

More information is available here.