Extra patrols being added on Minnesota roads to reduce speeding-related crash deaths
The Department of Public Safety on Wednesday announced there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads beginning Thursday, May 1 and going through Sept. 2.
The extra enforcement is part of an effort to reduce speeding and other dangerous driving. This comes as there have been at least 15 speeding-related deaths so far in 2025, DPS said.
The patrols will also be in place during the “100 deadliest days” on Minnesota roads — Memorial Day through Labor Day. Last year, during this time, there were 151 fatal crashes — 44 of which were speed-related, according to the DPS.
Here’s a look at speed-related deaths in Minnesota in recent years:
- 2024: 137
- 2023: 113
- 2022: 130
- 2021: 171
- 2020: 122