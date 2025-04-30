Extra patrols being added on Minnesota roads to reduce speeding-related crash deaths

The Department of Public Safety on Wednesday announced there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads beginning Thursday, May 1 and going through Sept. 2.

The extra enforcement is part of an effort to reduce speeding and other dangerous driving. This comes as there have been at least 15 speeding-related deaths so far in 2025, DPS said.

The patrols will also be in place during the “100 deadliest days” on Minnesota roads — Memorial Day through Labor Day. Last year, during this time, there were 151 fatal crashes — 44 of which were speed-related, according to the DPS.

Here’s a look at speed-related deaths in Minnesota in recent years: