Extra charges filed against former Hudson teacher accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with child

Additional charges have been filed against 24-year-old Madison Bergmann, a now-former fifth-grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, who is accused of sexual misconduct with a child.

Bergmann was charged with first-degree child sexual assault on May 2 after the victim’s parents caught the child texting the teacher.

According to court records, as of Friday she now faces additional charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, two counts of child enticement and five counts of sexual misconduct by school staff.

As previously reported, Bergmann’s resignation from the elementary school was approved by the Hudson School Board on May 14.

Charging documents indicate the child and Bergmann talked and texted each other “almost daily.” The child told investigators they had kissed several times and talked about having sex. Bergmann declined to talk to police about her messages with the victim.

Bergmann’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.