Extensive search for man who disappeared in Rogers

Rogers police want the public’s help finding a missing man who disappeared earlier this month.

The Rogers Police Department says they’ve been actively searching for Maurice Jackson, 30 for the past week.

He was last seen on the evening of Friday, March 7, in the area of 141st Avenue North, near the gravel pit and Crow River. They say it’s unclear if Jackson stayed in the area. He doesn’t live in Rogers.

Jackson is 5-foot-8 and about 160 pounds. He has long black hair in dreadlocks, brown eyes and tattoos on his arms and neck.

The Rogers Police Department has had help from other agencies to conduct extensive searches but still hasn’t found him. Searches have included water patrol, aerial searches, foot searches and the use of K-9s.

If you have any information that could help police, contact Detective Corbin Bateman at (763) 428-0578 or email at cbateman@rogersmn.gov.