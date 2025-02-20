Ex-Vikings punter Chris Kluwe arrested after protest at Huntington Beach City Council meeting
Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was arrested during a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.
Kluwe was protesting a decision to display a plaque at a library that uses the words “Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing and Adventurous.” When placed next to each other, the first letters spell out “MAGA.”
He criticized President Donald Trump and Make America Great Again as a “Nazi movement.” Soon after that, he was handcuffed and carried out by police.
Kluwe played for the Vikings from 2005-2012 before he was released by the Vikings in 2013. He claims he was dropped for his support of same-sex marriage.