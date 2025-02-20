Ex-Vikings punter Chris Kluwe arrested after protest at Huntington Beach City Council meeting

Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was arrested during a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.

Kluwe was protesting a decision to display a plaque at a library that uses the words “Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing and Adventurous.” When placed next to each other, the first letters spell out “MAGA.”

Credit: City of Huntington Beach

He criticized President Donald Trump and Make America Great Again as a “Nazi movement.” Soon after that, he was handcuffed and carried out by police.

Kluwe played for the Vikings from 2005-2012 before he was released by the Vikings in 2013. He claims he was dropped for his support of same-sex marriage.