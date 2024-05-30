Ex-Viking Everson Griffen arrested for DWI

Former Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen is again in legal trouble.

The ex-Pro Bowl defensive end was stopped by a trooper for speeding just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35W at 50th Street.

Court documents show that Griffen, 36, was going 82 mph in a 55 mph zone and said he was headed to a casino. However, he showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test came back at 0.10 and Griffen was arrested, charging documents state.

Additionally, a search revealed a small plastic vile with a white powder that later tested positive for 0.02 grams of cocaine, the documents add.

He’s now charged with careless driving, fifth-degree drug possession and two counts of third-degree DWI.

Griffen, who was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, spent 11 seasons with the purple and gold, notching 79.5 sacks during that time. His last season was in 2021.

Back in February, he was ordered to spend a year on supervised probation as part of a deal to resolve a careless driving and DWI arrest from last summer.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance for the latest charges on Friday afternoon.