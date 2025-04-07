Everyone expected to be okay after 2 vehicles crash into squad on Highway 62 early Sunday
Mendota Heights police are investigating after two vehicles crashed into a Minnesota State Patrol squad early Sunday morning.
Police say that a driver was fleeing police on Delaware Avenue and crashed into another vehicle on Highway 62. Both vehicles then crashed into the State Patrol squad.
The drivers of both vehicles were brought to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The trooper inside the squad car was not injured.