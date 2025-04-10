Escaped Chisago County inmate found early Thursday morning

An inmate who fled from jail overnight has been recaptured, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office says Chisago County Emergency Communications was alerted at 1:30 a.m. Thursday that an inmate had escaped custody.

The inmate, identified as 46-year-old Donald Edmond Warner, had fled the jail while under what authorities say was a routine, supervised trash duty.

At 3:11 a.m., Warner was found about a mile from the jail and was taken back into custody without incident. Nearly a dozen agencies were brought in to help with the search.

The Sheriff’s Office says an internal review is being done to figure out how Warner managed to leave and to make sure preventative measures are done to avoid any future attempts by others to escape.

Warner is currently awaiting trial on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after his DNA was reportedly linked to two separate sexual assault investigations in 2023. The sheriff’s office said additional charges related to the escape are anticipated.