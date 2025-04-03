Equal Rights Amendment vote postponed another day

Equal Rights Amendment debate

The Equal Rights Amendment vote inside the Capitol has been postponed at least another legislative day.

But that move came after impassioned and fiery exchanges on the House Committee floor. The ERA bill is the same one that was brought up last legislative session and is similar to what has been proposed almost every session since 1973.

As it’s written now, the ERA would explicitly protect against discrimination based on race, disability, sex, pregnancy, gender identity and sexual orientation. Those in favor of the bill say that as the state constitution is currently written, not everyone is protected.

But those against the ERA bill say they have concerns about women and girl’s safety in schools and prisons. They also say the way the bill is written is a direct attack on unborn children and religion.