Employer in Hennepin County’s first wage theft conviction case gets no prison time

On Friday, a judge sentenced Frederick Leon Newell, the owner of Integrated Painting Solutions (IPS), a Minneapolis-based painting company, for underpaying his employees.

Newell will not see any prison time, instead he was given stays of imposition on both counts, but will serve three years of probation, is ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, is required to pay more than $42,000 in restitution and will not be allowed to bid on or participate in new public contracts.

Newell was convicted of one count of wage theft and one count of theft by swindle in April in what the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said was the first wage theft criminal conviction in Minnesota.

“Mr. Newell was entrusted with public funds to pay his employees for their labor on a public works project,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Instead, he siphoned the money they earned for himself. I am proud of our prosecutors’ efforts in securing the first wage theft criminal conviction in Minnesota history; it is a major step toward greater protection for workers.”

Newell was found guilty of stealing more than $35,000 in wages from employees who were working on The Redwell Project, an apartment building built in 2020.

The charging document states that five employees were underpaid by $37,001.44 between June 8, 2020, and Dec. 4, 2020, for their painting and cleaning labor.

Newell’s theft by swindle charge came due to Greiner Construction making payments to IPS as part of a subcontract agreement. IPS was hired for paint work and wall covering. However, Newell accepted payments from Greiner even though he knew he wasn’t paying prevailing wage, was hiding hours worked and more.