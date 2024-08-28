Emergency assistance authorized in 4 counties impacted by flooding

Four counties in Minnesota that suffered damages from this summer’s flooding will be getting state disaster assistance.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for Big Stone, Rice, Sibley and Todd counties. According to the governor’s office, all counties received significant damage from flooding on June 2.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been coordinating closely with counties to address the damage caused by flooding this year,” Governor Walz said in a press release. “Their work continues to help Minnesotans recover from this year’s severe flooding.”

This past summer, flooding impacted several communities across Minnesota. Residents in multiple counties have been able to apply for federal assistance.