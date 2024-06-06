Emerald ash borer found in Pope County, quarantine implemented

The emerald ash borer has been found in another Minnesota county.

The discovery in Pope County means the invasive insect has now infiltrated 52 counties across the state.

As is common practice, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has implemented an emergency quarantine in Pope County to limit the movement of firewood and ash material in an effort to limit the ash borer’s spread.

Officials first found the emerald ash borer in Minnesota back in 2009. Its larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part that moves nutrients in the trunk.