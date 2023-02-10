Elevated lead levels found in 4 kids of employees at Anoka ammunition plant, health officials say

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says workers at the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka should have their kids tested for lead exposure after health officials found children with elevated blood levels whose parents work at the plant.

According to MDH, four children were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood because of lead dust that was brought home by accident on employees’ clothing and personal items.

MDH officials are concerned that other children of workers at the plant could also have been exposed to what they call “take-home lead dust” and say those kids should be tested.

The health department says routine screenings for blood lead are recommended for children ages 1 and 2. All four children identified had elevated blood lead levels, indicating lead exposure.

Health officials say the first case was identified in November 2021 and the next three cases were found in late 2022 and early 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Health says St. Paul – Ramsey County Public Health and Anoka County Public Health assisted in identifying the four cases and are working with the families of the children impacted.

Free blood lead testing will be available as well at:

Latinx Americans in STEM Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Andover Community Center, Door 1 (West Side), Community Room A, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Asian Americans in STEM Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.