Edina’s Southdale Center opening new luxury wing

If you like to do some high-end shopping, there are some new options at Southdale Center in Edina.

The new wing of Southdale Center is finally open after years of construction and features over 50 new luxury brands at the mall.

Our 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera was there on Thursday when the first barricades came down.

“The fact that we have done this full redevelopment. It’s a bold vision the designers came up with, and we’ve executed on it, and we’re excited for everyone to see it,” said Tom Hanchar, vice president of leasing.

In 1956, Southdale Center was the first fully enclosed and climate-controlled mall in America. Now, it hosts a plethora of new options for shoppers.