Edina warning people to avoid Lake Cornelia due to possible blue-green algae

The City of Edina is warning people not to go into the water at Lake Cornelia because of possible blue-green algae.

The city says that the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District noticed the bloom in the water this week and will test it next week.

Since there is no data yet to confirm if it’s a blue-green algae bloom or the levels of the algae present, people and animals are advised to not go in the water or have contact with scum or the algae as it produces toxins that can be harmful to people and pets at certain levels.

People can have a variety of health issues, from rashes to more severe effects like liver or kidney damage. Animals can have more dangerous health problems — like vomiting, diarrhea and seizures — and even die.

Staff will monitor this Lake and release information online HERE.