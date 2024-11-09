Edina police asking for help to find missing 19-year-old

Edina police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Authorities say that Ubah Awes Mohamed, 19, was last seen near 60th Street West and France Avenue South on the morning of Oct. 15.

Mohamed is 4’11” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green, hooded sweatshirt and dark red hijab.

If you have any information about Mohamed’s whereabouts, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.