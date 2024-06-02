Edina police asking for help to find a missing vulnerable adult

Edina police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 53-year-old woman who they described as a vulnerable adult.

Michelle Mushel was last seen near 50th Street and France Avenue at the Edina Art Fair around 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Mushel is described as 5’02” tall and around 110 pounds. She was wearing a mint green T-shirt with “Las Vegas” printed on it, baggy blue denim pants, black athletic shoes and round glasses.

Authorities say she left her phone, wallet and purse behind.

If you have any information on Mushel’s whereabouts, contact the Edina police at 952-826-1600 or 911.