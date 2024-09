Edina police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary.

Law enforcement says the suspect followed two residents into an apartment building in the early morning hours of Sept. 11. He then allegedly stole items from vehicles in the underground parking garage.

If you know his name, please contact Detective Joel Moore at 952-826-0485 or jmoore@EdinaMN.gov. You can remain anonymous.

The suspect is pictured below.

