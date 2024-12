The Edina Police Department announced the death of a retired K-9 this week.

In a Facebook post, the department said that 11-year-old Blitz peacefully passed away on Tuesday due to advanced cancer.

Blitz retired on Dec. 31, 2023, after eight years with the department and over 650 calls for service, according to police.

Edina police expressed their sympathies for Blitz’s handler, Officer Sean Young.