Edina man killed in traffic accident in northern Minnesota

The Cook County Sheriff’s office is reporting that an Edina man was killed in a Tuesday traffic accident.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, authorities were called to a traffic accident in the Tofte area at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, responding units found two people in a vehicle, including Douglas Paul Junker, of Edina, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the vehicle was transferred to a Duluth hospital for medical attention.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said the other reporting parties were North Shore Health Ambulance, Schroeder Fire Department, Tofte Fire Department, and Tofte First Responders.