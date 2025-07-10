Eden Prairie police perform coordinated rescue to save ducklings stuck in a storm drain

Earlier this week, the Eden Prairie Police Department responded to a call from a concerned resident regarding a momma duck, leading to the rescue of her ducklings.

On Monday, the resident saw a momma duck with two ducklings squawking and circling around a storm drain in her yard. Investigating the storm drain, the resident shined a flashlight and discovered four ducklings trapped inside.

A community service officer arrived at the scene and was able to pull one duckling out of the drain with his hands, but was unable to reach the others.

Hoping to have more success with a professional animal handler, Eden Prairie’s animal control officer then arrived and attempted to pull the remaining ducklings out with a net and a handheld grab stick. However, this was unsuccessful.

Next, a utility maintenance worker arrived and was able to remove the grate from the drain. The ducklings were easily scooped up in the net, including one additional duckling that was further down the drain.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother and the birds continued their journey into the great wilderness of Eden Prairie.