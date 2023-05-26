Eden Prairie man killed in northern Wisconsin rollover crash

Authorities say an Eden Prairie man is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash near Solon Springs, Wisconsin this week.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were called to a crash on southbound Highway 35 near County Road T just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When troopers arrived, they found a passenger who had been in the back seat was ejected after the vehicle rolled.

According to the State Patrol, a 23-year-old Eden Prairie man who was driving the car swerved to miss an object in the road, and the vehicle turned over after he lost control. Authorities haven’t said what the object was.

On Friday, the agency identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Mahesh Boya.

The State Patrol says Boya wasn’t wearing a seat belt, while the driver and two other passengers — a 21- and 22-year-old, also from Eden Prairie — were belted.

The driver and 21-year-old passenger were taken to Essentia Health in Duluth for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.