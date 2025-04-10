Ecuadorian man living in MN illegally charged with attempted enticement of a minor

An Ecuadorian national who was residing in the U.S. illegally has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Jorge Cazhco-Inamagua, 32, an Ecuadorian residing in Bloomington, reportedly tried to entice a minor to have sex on March 12, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of sexual predators — particularly those who would prey on minors,” said acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “I am grateful to the Bloomington Police Department, to Homeland Security Investigations, and to all law enforcement officers who use undercover operations to identify and arrest child sex predators to prevent them from abusing real children.”

Cazhco-Inamagua was illegally living in the United States at the time of the alleged crime; the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cazhco-Inamagua had previously been given a removal order.