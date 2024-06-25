East side crash results in homicide investigation

St. Paul Police say a man’s death late Monday night on the city’s east side has been classified as a homicide.

Police were called to the intersection of Van Dyke St. and York Ave. after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired and a vehicle that had crashed just after 10:30 p.m.

When the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) arrived, they found a Chevy Tahoe had crashed into a tree, and the man behind the wheel had a gunshot wound to his upper body. Although medical assistance was called and first aid was administered, the man died at the scene.

The SPPD says investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible. In addition, the forensic services unit will be processing the scene and looking for any evidence that could help determine what happened.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to identify the victim and determine his cause of death.

Police say this is the twelfth homicide of 2024 in St. Paul.