East Ridge High School investigating claims a staff member used a racial slur

East Ridge High School says it is investigating claims that one of its staff members used a racial slur Thursday.

According to a letter sent out to East Ridge student families, administrators learned from students that a staff member had repeatedly used the slur when discussing inappropriate comments made by a student towards other students.

Principal Jim Smokrovich told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that after learning of what happened, the staff member was walked out of the building and is currently on administrative leave.

“Please know that I am taking this report seriously,” Smokrovich said in the letter to families. “East Ridge High School does not tolerate derogatory, discriminatory, or racist language in our school. As educators, we must be held to the highest possible standard. I offer my sincere apology for the actions that took place in our school.”

Smokrovich said the staff member will remain on leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

He said the district is thankful the students were brave enough to come forward about the incident.

The full letter sent to East Ridge families can be found below.