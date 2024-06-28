Early voting now underway for Minnesota’s primary election

Eligible voters can now cast their ballot for this year’s primary election in Minnesota.

State law allows ballots to be cast starting 46 days ahead of the election, which this year will be held on Aug. 13. Voters can head to the polls on that day starting at 7 a.m.

RELATED: Minnesota high court agrees to hear challenge to law that allows some felons to vote

RELATED: Minnesota Supreme Court hears arguments in felon voting case

If you need help finding a polling place or finding a sample ballot, you can find them by HERE and HERE, respectively.

If you’d like to pre-register for the primary election, you’ll need to do so by July 23. Meanwhile, in-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Any absentee ballots, as well as those being sent in by mail, must be returned by 8 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Anyone with voting-related questions can call 1-877-600-8683 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Additional details on the voting and election process in Minnesota can be found on mnvotes.gov.

If you’d like to become an election judge—which is a paid position—you can contact your local election office. CLICK HERE to find yours.

CLICK HERE to find more political news from KSTP-TV.

RELATED: Minnesota Secretary of State provides briefing ahead of the start of primary voting