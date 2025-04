Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Em Stately Street just after 2:30 a.m.

There, officers found a man who had been injured by gunfire. The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to the hospital.

As of this publishing, no one has been arrested, and the severity of the man’s injuries hasn’t been released.