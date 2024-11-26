Early morning fire damages 2 Maplewood homes

The fire happened around 2 a.m. on Desoto St.

The Maplewood Fire Chief says no one was injured during a fire that spread from one home to another early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the home, located on the 1900 block of Desoto Street, off of Roselawn Avenue. According to Maplewood Fire Chief Michael Mondor, the first crews to arrive at the scene saw flames coming from the roof of one home, with the fire also damaging a neighboring home

Although firefighters were able to eventually extinguish the flames, the home the fire originated at ended up being uninhabitable. Meanwhile, the neighboring home had external damage, according to Mondor.

As of this publishing, no word on what caused the fire.