Eagan woman pleads guilty to defrauding $4.5M as part of Feeding Our Future scheme

An Eagan woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Court documents show Kawsar Jama, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court.

Prosecutors say Jama enrolled Gedo Community Services and Ahlan Childcare Center in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Minneapolis-based nonprofit Feeding Our Future and another sponsor. She operated meal sites in Pelican Rapids, Burnsville and Minneapolis that purported to serve food to needy children.

Charging documents state that Jama’s site in Pelican Rapids, a town of just over 2,500 people, claimed to have served more than 233,000 meals from September to December 2021. Haji’s Kitchen — owned by co-defendant Haji Osman Salad — was her main food supplier, and Salad allegedly sent Jama fake invoices that she used to receive reimbursements through the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

In all, Jama is accused of defrauding $4.5 million from June 2020 through 2022, using that money to buy real estate and luxury vehicles, including a Tesla Model X.

A total of 22 defendants charged in the investigation have entered guilty pleas, and another five were found guilty at trial.

Jama’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.