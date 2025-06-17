Eagan standoff suspect takes own life after 12 hours of negotiations

Emily Baude KSTP

The suspect in an Eagan standoff on Sunday took his own life after 12 hours of negotiations, police said on Monday.

Police were called to a residence on the 3660 block of Abbey Way around 3:30 p.m., according to the Eagan Police Department.

The woman who called 911 told law enforcement that her 49-year-old boyfriend had fired a gun into the ceiling overnight and assaulted her, possibly breaking her leg.

Eagan police say she told dispatch she was trapped in a room and the suspect had threatened to kill her.

The woman was able to escape the residence and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During a subsequent negotiation, the suspect refused to cooperate and fired his weapon multiple times, police said. A shelter-in-place was then issued for the surrounding area.

RELATED: Shelter-in-place underway in Eagan, authorities say it’s not connected to manhunt

After 12 hours of negotiations, the suspect took his own life, law enforcement said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

  • Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
  • Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
  • Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
  • Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
  • Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.