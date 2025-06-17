Eagan standoff suspect takes own life after 12 hours of negotiations
The suspect in an Eagan standoff on Sunday took his own life after 12 hours of negotiations, police said on Monday.
Police were called to a residence on the 3660 block of Abbey Way around 3:30 p.m., according to the Eagan Police Department.
The woman who called 911 told law enforcement that her 49-year-old boyfriend had fired a gun into the ceiling overnight and assaulted her, possibly breaking her leg.
Eagan police say she told dispatch she was trapped in a room and the suspect had threatened to kill her.
The woman was able to escape the residence and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
During a subsequent negotiation, the suspect refused to cooperate and fired his weapon multiple times, police said. A shelter-in-place was then issued for the surrounding area.
After 12 hours of negotiations, the suspect took his own life, law enforcement said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.