Eagan standoff suspect takes own life after 12 hours of negotiations

The suspect in an Eagan standoff on Sunday took his own life after 12 hours of negotiations, police said on Monday.

Police were called to a residence on the 3660 block of Abbey Way around 3:30 p.m., according to the Eagan Police Department.

The woman who called 911 told law enforcement that her 49-year-old boyfriend had fired a gun into the ceiling overnight and assaulted her, possibly breaking her leg.

Eagan police say she told dispatch she was trapped in a room and the suspect had threatened to kill her.

The woman was able to escape the residence and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During a subsequent negotiation, the suspect refused to cooperate and fired his weapon multiple times, police said. A shelter-in-place was then issued for the surrounding area.

After 12 hours of negotiations, the suspect took his own life, law enforcement said.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: