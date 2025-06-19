Eagan Police Chief Roger New announces retirement after 31 years of service in law enforcement

Police Chief Roger New with the Eagan Police Department announced he will retire in the fall.

Serving in law enforcement for 31 years, New has spent the last seven as the chief of police in Eagan.

The city said New played a pivotal role in shaping the department, establishing strong community partnerships and implementing innovative practices.

“While my departure is bittersweet, I’m proud to be leaving at a time when officer wellness and mental health are not an afterthought,” New said. “The City’s investment in public safety innovation is unmatched, and community support is at an all-time high. The department is also built for future success, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of City leadership.”

New says he plans to continue his role until the fall, maintaining “business as usual” to support a seamless transition with a new police chief, which at this time has not been chosen.