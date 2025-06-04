DVS warns about message scam threatening payment or risk registration and license issues

A new text scam is circulating, and it’s scaring people by falsely saying they owe money to the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles (DVS) for a traffic ticket or other claim, and that if not paid, that it could result in vehicle registration or driver’s license problems.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) sent out a press release addressing the fake messages, which have primarily been sent via text message, but could also be an email. They said that some people are getting multiple messages in a row, with each being more threatening about paying the fake claim.

“These messages are not only fraudulent — they’re frightening,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “We understand how upsetting it can be to receive multiple threatening messages demanding payment. If you’re unsure, please reach out to us directly. We’re here to help protect your information and your peace of mind.”

If you get one of these messages, you should not click any links, as they could compromise or steal personal information. DPS and DVS say they will never text people about outstanding traffic tickets or request or require payment by text.

The scam is also hitting residents of Wisconsin, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) also issuing a warning to residents about getting texts claiming to be from WisDOT or the DMV claiming they have an unpaid traffic violation or a final notice.

Their press release says they have also heard from DMV departments in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia and New York of this scam hitting those states as well.

If you or someone you know are a victim of this scam, you should file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center HERE and report it to the Federal Trade Commission HERE.

DPS provided these tips about suspicious messages claiming to be from DVS or DPS:

Do not respond to the message or click any links. DPS and DVS will never ask for your information or money by text.

Do not give money or personal information.

If you think the message might be real, contact DVS through our website at drive.mn.gov.

Report the message as junk or spam and delete it.

The Wisconsin DMV also provided these tips to follow:

Be suspicious of demands for money and urgency.

Do not share personal information with unsolicited emails or messages.

If you have not signed up to receive email or text messages from DMV and receive an unsolicited text message or email from an unknown number or person, do not respond, engage with the caller or click on links.

Sign up for account activity alerts and renewal reminders by subscribing to Wisconsin DMV’s eNotify. Like most bank accounts, you will receive confirmation of transactions on your account which alerts you to any fraudulent activities. Sign up for eNotify here: wisconsindmv.gov/enotify