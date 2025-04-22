DVS sounds off on upcoming deadline for REAL ID

The REAL ID deadline is quickly approaching. You only have about two weeks to get one if you plan to travel by plane or enter military bases and federal buildings.

Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) says only 41% of Minnesotans have a REAL ID, and DVS offices across the state are busy as people scramble to get them.

In order to get a REAL ID, you need your Social Security number, proof of your legal name and birth date, and proof of your Minnesota address. If you’re not a U.S. citizen, you have to show certain federal immigration documents. If you have ever changed your name, you’ll need to show proof of the name change.

There is a $46 fee, and then within seven weeks, your REAL ID should arrive in the mail. You’ll need it to get on domestic flights unless you have a passport.

According to the Department of Public Safety, if you don’t plan to travel or need to access those certain buildings, you can hold off.

“This is an extra measure of security. It says an identity card. It says who you really are, and you’re providing extra documentation that’s proven that you are the person that you say you are. And this all happened out of the unfortunate situation that happened on 9/11,” said Jody-Kay Peterson, the Driver Services Program Director for DVS.

The Transportation Security Agency says if you don’t have a REAL ID by May 7, you could experience delays getting on a domestic flight.