Dunn County corrections officer killed in crash to be honored at Wednesday evening memorial

A Wisconsin community is coming together Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of a fallen corrections officer.

Jeff Reynolds was killed in a crash on his way to work on Christmas Eve. He was on his way to fill a shift at the jail when his vehicle was hit by a northbound car on County Highway E that didn’t stop at a stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.

There will be a public memorial at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dunn County Judicial Center in Menomonie. There will be a moment of silence and reading at 6:45 p.m. More information can be found here.

40-year-old Mark Sokolowski is accused of drunken driving in connection with the crash. He has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and his next court appearance is Friday.

Menomonie officer Sam Miller died unexpectedly while off-duty on Friday, marking the second death of a law enforcement officer in Dunn County last week.