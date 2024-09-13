Duluth elementary school gymnasium significantly damaged after vehicle crashes into it
The gym of an elementary school in Duluth is unusable as the school district determines the stability of the structure after a vehicle hit the building Friday around 8:25 a.m., causing significant damage and a section of the wall to crumble.
Duluth Police said no students or teachers were in the gym when the crash occurred.
A vehicle with two people inside was driving on North 8th Avenue East when it ran a stop sign and went through the intersection, down an embankment, and then crashed into the gymnasium of Myer-Wilkens Elementary, police said.
The two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.
The school says they are on a secure protocol, but the school day is going on as normal otherwise.
The incident is under investigation.