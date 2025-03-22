Duluth climbing coach sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for possession of CSAM

A Duluth man, a longtime collegiate climbing coach, was sentenced to serve over six years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material(CSAM).

According to the Department of Justice, Lucas Matthew Kramer, 45, was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release; he was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

According to court documents, on September 23, 2022, law enforcement received a tip that a user on Kik had uploaded 19 videos of CSAM to the internet. The same account, called “northernboy35”, uploaded five more videos less than a week later.

Law enforcement said they were able to track the “northernboy35” account to Kramer and, after executing a search warrant, found over 600 images and videos of CSAM on a number of his electronic devices.

According to the Department of Justice, Kramer would download and trade CSAM with others on the internet and reportedly talked to prepubescent children in sexually explicit conversations, encouraging them to send him nude photos.

“Few crimes are as heinous as the sexual exploitation of minors,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kirkpatrick. “My office will continue to prioritize charging predators who hold positions of trust in our community. Coaches, daycare providers, and others in positions of trust who prey on children will face federal justice.”

Kramer pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on October 11, 2024, and his sentencing took place on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.