Ducklings spotted in eagle’s nest on MN DNR’s DuckCam

After deciding to squat in the DNR EagleCam’s vacant nest, the mother mallard duck appears to have successfully hatched a few of her ducklings on Thursday.

Spotted on the DNR’s DuckCam EagleCam, the occasional duckling has been seen popping up from their mother, taking a quick glimpse of their surroundings, before retreating back to safety.

With the successful hatching, viewers will have a short window of time to take it in, as mallard ducks typically will lead their new brood to water, within 24 hours after they hatch.

Courtesy: MN DNR

Getting to water will be tricky for some of the new ducklings, due to their mother’s unconventional decision to lay inside an eagle’s nest, instead of building her own.

The decision has led to interesting results, including the nearby eagle couple, who were likely surprised to find a squatter inside their nest, paying the eggs a visit before they hatched.

Courtesy: MN DNR

The eagles have not taken kindly to the squatter either, as the DNR EagleCam has captured the nest’s original tenants chasing off the mother duck from time to time, including Thursday morning. As of 8:53 a.m., one of the bald eagles had chased away the mallard duck, leaving the ducklings alone in the nest.

Mama Duck takes off after she is spotted by a nearby bald eagle. The bald eagle comes into frame as it chases off the mama duck. The freshly hatched ducklings remain alone as their mother has not yet returned to the nest.

All Photos courtesy: MN DNR

The mallard was able to return to the nest a short time later.

Despite the height of the nest, the Minnesota DNR says the chicks are resilient and will survive their fall to the ground when the duck decides to leave for the water.

However, another danger is possible as bald eagles are known to eat ducklings and may find the freshly hatched ducklings as easy prey.

If they are able to make it to the water, their mother will stay with her children for about 50-60 days, until they can fledge and survive on their own.

At this time, it is unknown how many ducklings have been hatched.

You can catch Mama Duck and her brood on the DNR’s YouTube Page.