Duck and cover! Freshly hatched ducklings seen being attacked on DNR EagleCam

After being born only hours before, newly hatched ducklings were faced with a daunting task: get off the nest as an eagle attacked.

The mallard ducklings, who were born inside the DNR EagleCam nest, made their first appearance on Thursday, hatching sometime before daylight.

While a welcome sight to viewers, danger made itself known very early on, with the nest’s original occupants deciding to pay a visit to the ducks in a very unneighborly fashion.

One of the bald eagles, who nested nearby, was seen swooping on top of mother mallard, chasing her away from the nest for a short time, leaving the chicks alone inside the nest, high up in the air.

Courtesy: MN DNR Courtesy: MN DNR Courtesy: MN DNR

While the mallard was able to fly back to the nest, she disappeared some time later. Due to connection issues with the DNR live stream, it is unclear what caused the duck to leave the nest.

It is possible the duck was chased off again, or was attempting to get her ducks to jump from the nest onto the ground so they could get to the water.

Regardless, when the feed was back, four ducklings were seen in the nest, with the fate of their siblings currently unknown. While it is possible they fell out during Thursday’s weather, the Minnesota DNR said the ducklings should survive the fall.

Though what happened next may also have been just as true for the fate of the missing ducklings.

As the video continued, a bald eagle was seen pouncing onto the nest and grabbing one of the ducklings with its talons.

One duckling remained still behind the eagle, hiding from the predator, while another was seen running and jumping out of the nest.

The bald eagle devoured the duckling it captured before spotting another. It took the second duckling into its mouth and then flew off, leaving a single duckling up in the nest,

Remaining the only duck still in the nest, the lone duckling ran to the end of the nest, where it hid under some twigs as it inched closer to the edge.

Courtesy: MN DNR

As the eagle circled back for another attack, the duckling was seen jumping to safety, mere moments before the eagle landed back onto the nest.

Courtesy: MN DNR

As of Friday, the nest has remained empty, with the fate of the ducklings currently unknown. We have reached out to the Minnesota DNR to see if they were aware of what happened to the ducks, though their fate may remain a mystery.

While the loss of ducks is sad, the moment serves as a reminder of how wild and ruthless nature can be.

However, even in the face of this sad moment, it reminds us of just how beautiful the circle of life can be as well. While we grieve for the loss of at least one duckling, some may be able to take solace in knowing its death is not in vain and will help sustain the bald eagles as they work to raise their own young.

Nature is unbiased and blesses us with the highest of highs and sometimes the lowest of lows.

It is both happiness and sadness, hope and disappointment, beauty and tragedy, life and death.