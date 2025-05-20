Dry conditions lead to slow start to mosquito season, experts say numbers expected to rise next week

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) provided its first report of the year on the current mosquito population.

From mid-May to August, the MMCD sets out 200 traps to collect data about mosquito and black fly populations.

It collects its traps throughout the district with sweep net collections and brings the insects back to the lab to identify and publish maps.

On May 12, MMCD set its traps to collect for its first report on what spring looks like for mosquito populations.

The Results

This week of mosquito collection was historically low compared to the 10-year average, MMCD said.

Previously, the same week of last year averaged 24 human-biting mosquitoes per CO2 trap. This year, they only averaged 12.5.

MMCD attributes this to dry conditions across the metro, along with a lack of significant snow melting and low spring rainfall.

The agency predicts that the recent rainfall will cause mosquito eggs to hatch and emerge next week, so expect the numbers to pick up.

When it comes to black flies, they have increased in areas near rivers and streams. Southeast Scott County had the highest amount, with 2,000 black flies collected in a trap.

Likewise, they could see an increase in the next week.

Positive for West Nile Virus

Typically, MMCD does not find a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus until later in the summer. This year, the agency found it in a sample of mosquitoes in the first week.

MMCD’s Vector Ecologist, Dr. Jordan Mandli, believes that it was due to an overwintering mosquito that had the virus at the end of last year and re-emerged this spring.

They will need more testing in the coming weeks to determine the possible risk.

While testing continues, stay updated on the MMCD’s website.