Drunk driver recieves almost 1 year in jail, 5 years probation for fatal crash

A man who killed a pedestrian while driving and injured another will see almost a year’s worth of jail time.

According to court records, Cody Jazdzewski will serve 364 days in the Anoka County Jail and five years of probation for criminal vehicular homicide.

Jazdzewski will get four days of credit on his jail sentence and has a stayed sentence of 48-months in prison for five years. The sentence comes after Jazdzewski pleaded guilty to the vehicular homicide charge.

As previously reported, Jazdzewski was driving on July 2023 in Columbia Heights on Highway 65, when his vehicle left the roadway near 39th Avenue Northeast, where it hit two people on the sidewalk before it eventually stopped at the tree line.

The crash killed one person, 58-year-old Carrie Lynn Rivero of Minneapolis and critically injured another, 63-year-old James Junior Beller, also of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Jazdzewski was reportedly slurring his speech and smelled like alcohol, and admitted to having consumed alcohol before driving that evening.

A breathalyzer test reveled an alcohol content level of 0.131 in Jazdzewski’s system.