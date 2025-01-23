Drug charge dismissed against 29-year-old after he pleads guilty to similar charges in federal court

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed its case against a man accused of drug crimes due to him pleading guilty to similar charges in federal court.

Bernard Augusta Mack, 29, faced one count of first-degree drug sale or possession.

He had been arrested in December of 2023 in connection with a federal arrest warrant — authorities found 1,788 fentanyl pills during the arrest. Mack reportedly had equipment that indicated he intended to sell the pills.