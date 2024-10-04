Driver still at large after running from Coon Rapids police

The Coon Rapids Police Department said a suspect who ran from police has not yet been found Friday morning.

The department said the incident started with an attempted traffic stop for a vehicle near Foley Boulevard Northwest and 101st Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids.

However, police said instead of stopping, the vehicle took off driving onto westbound Highway 10.

During the chase, an officer stopped the car by performing a PIT maneuver, sending the vehicle into a ditch.

When the car came to a stop, police say the driver got out and ran from the area, prompting a brief shutdown of Highway 10 so authorities could search for the driver. Video from a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic management camera shows police squads with flashing lights parked along the highway shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

As of Friday morning, the Coon Rapids Police Department said the driver had not been located and the investigation is ongoing.

No other details about the type of vehicle, or the driver have been provided as of this publishing.