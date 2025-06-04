Driver shot on I-94 Tuesday night in St. Paul is expected to be OK

A driver who was reportedly shot in the arm while driving on Interstate 94 is expected to survive, police say.

The St. Paul Police Department said they had to shut down the westbound portion of Interstate 94 to allow investigators to collect evidence and examine the scene. The roadway has been reopened since.

According to police, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, an adult man was driving west on Interstate 94 near Marion Street and Dale Street when he was shot in his left arm by an unknown suspect.

The driver was able to steer the car off the interstate and into a parking lot, where he called police.

An investigation is ongoing into what led up to the shooting, but police say a suspect has not been arrested at this time.