Driver reportedly crashes into Zumbrota house, drives off before police arrive

Police in Zumbrota are looking for a driver who they say drove into a house Thursday morning and then left the area.

According to the department, Zumbrota Police officers were called to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house at the intersection of Mill and West 5th streets at 2:39 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found no one had been injured inside the home, and the damage to the building would not prevent its occupants from staying. However, what officers couldn’t find was the driver, who reportedly drove off before they arrived.

The department said they’re looking for any videos that may have captured the incident and asked anyone who has video cameras of West 5th Street from Main Street West to U.S. Highway 52 to check and see if they captured any vehicles traveling along West 5th Street from 2:30-2:45 a.m.

Anyone who has a video they believe would be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Zumbrota police.