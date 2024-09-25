Driver of SUV dies in crash with farm tractor in western Wisconsin

An SUV driver died after rear-ending a farm tractor amid dense fog Wednesday morning in Polk County, Wis., authorities say.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:18 a.m. on U.S. Highway 63, just north of the county line near Clear Lake. Responding deputies found the SUV had crashed into the back of the tractor.

Medics gave first aid to the driver of the SUV, but they were pronounced dead. The tractor driver had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities will release the deceased driver’s name at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation.